34-year-old Cavendish is not among a team of eight riders competing in cycling's event with Giacomo Nizzolo and Reinardt Janse van Rensburg leading the sprinters at the event.

Cavendish has been struggling with illness,and has been diagnosed with Epstein-Barr syndrome.

He has been taking a break from competition and will miss out on the world's biggest cycling race.

The Manxman continues to chase Eddy Merckx’s record tally of 34 stage wins. He is four behind on 30.

