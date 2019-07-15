[Watch the 2019 Tour de France live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player]

Van Aert snatched the 10th and final stage of the Tour before the first rest day on the line, a couple of inches in front of Elia Viviani of Deceuninck–Quick-Step.

Viviani had to settle for second place with Caleb Ewan in third, still searching for his first stage win, with Michael Matthews in fourth and Peter Sagan back in fifth.

Jasper Philipsen, Sonny Colbrelli, Matteo Trentin, Oliver Naesen and Greg Van Avermaet completed the top 10.

Speaking to Eurosport after the race, Van Aert said: "I can't believe it, beating all those fast guys in the sprint. Winning a stage at the Tour de France is above everything else.

" This was the biggest race of the last 10 days, in my first attempt - wow. "

"We became quite nervous in the final stretch, but I managed to stay in front. I was able to go for the sprint, and I learned from the last time that I had to go quite early so I started 250 metres out.

"It was close with Viviani, but I won it. One centimetre is enough."

After 10 days of pain, now the riders have one day of rest before the Tour resumes for the second half.

Van Aert celebrated the fourth stage victory for Jumbo–Visma, meaning they sandwiched the first block of racing with wins.

The Belgian marks his first Grand Tour with a win, while Sagan - looming throughout in the green - looked very comfortable.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas gained time on a handful of rivals as crosswinds caused chaos in the peloton in the climax of Monday's stage.

Thomas was on the right end of a bunch split 35 kilometres from the finish of the 217.5-km ride from St Flour with France’s Thibaut Pinot, Dane Jakob Fuglsang and Australian Richie Porte trapped behind. The trio finished 1:39 off the pace, according to a provisional result.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, whose Deceuninck-Quick Step team's acceleration in the crosswinds caused the decisive split, retained the overall leader's yellow jersey as he crossed the line at the same time as Van Aert.