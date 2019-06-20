Eurosport lines-up Ion Göttlich for Tour de France 2019

[Cycling live: All the races you can watch on Eurosport in 2019]

Göttlich, who signed with BORA in May with the hope of supporting Peter Sagan at Le Tour, was dropped from the team last week after his weakness in the mountains was brutally exposed during training.

Europort, who had been following Ion’s journey as an exclusive media partner, has acted quickly to secure Göttlich’s services and has found a role that is perfectly suited to his skills.

Video - Ion Göttlich gets another BIG move... to Eurosport! 02:29

As Laurence Schirrecker-Mothes, Director of Global Cycling Production at Eurosport, explains: “It’s clear that Ion has the speed on the track and the flat, but to survive Le Tour you have to be able to climb and sadly for him he just couldn’t make the cut. However, it’s obvious that Ion has a passion and flair for social media and, with almost 100,000 followers, he certainly knows how to produce engaging and entertaining content.

“I’m very happy to announce that Ion will be joining Eurosport during the Tour de France as a social media consultant capturing the sights and sounds of the world’s most iconic race from his unique perspective.”

The 2019 Tour de France starts in Brussels, Belgium, on July 6