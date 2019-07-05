For 10 stages, Wiggins will follow the peloton delivering reports as the race happens – bringing fans closer to the action than ever before. Two-time Tour de France champion Alberto Contador and Juan Antonio Flecha will also take on the same role at various stages throughout the race.

Sir Bradley Wiggins said: “This is going to be a whole new experience for me and I’m really looking forward to it.

" I’m going to be right in the thick of things, giving fans something a little different. I think it’s going to be really exciting. "

Video - Wiggins ready to hit the road as Eurosport’s motorbike reporter 00:30

Following his studio debut at the Giro d’Italia, Wiggins will again provide post-race analysis and continue his highly-rated podcast The Bradley Wiggins Show by Eurosport each week throughout the Tour.

The Giro d’Italia series generated the strongest performance to date, with average audiences surpassing the 2018 Tour de France episodes. So far in 2019 it has peaked at number two in the iTunes Sports and Recreation chart, with a total audience across all platforms exceeding 1m downloads.

Video - The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast to return for the Tour 00:05

Jamie Steward, Eurosport's Senior Director of Production and Broadcast said: "We are continually exploring new innovations to provide further insight to the fan. Bradley’s new role will bring an extra element to our coverage and allow viewers to enjoy a truly immersive experience.

"We are committed to powering people’s passions and this coupled with every stage broadcast live and in full will deliver our most comprehensive coverage ever."

Orla Chennaoui resumes her role as Eurosport’s lead presenter - joined by a number of expert guests. Former British road race champions Brian Smith and Adam Blythe as well as GCN’s Dan Lloyd will feature as pundits throughout.

Matt Stephens will continue as race reporter, bringing breaking news, updates, and interviews as the race unfolds. Rob Hatch and Carlton Kirby will be joined by cycling legend Sean Kelly in the commentary box.

Eurosport will continue to broadcast their daily fan-focused discussion show, The Breakaway – screened live on linear and streamed across Facebook, Twitter and YouTube - following the conclusion of every live stage.

Eurosport’s comprehensive digital offering includes live blogs and written reports of each stage by established cycling writer Felix Lowe. The @Eurosport_UK Twitter profile will also be posting near-live race clips throughout each stage as well as short video highlights summarising the day’s action.

Viewers can enjoy every minute of race action with all 21 stages broadcast live and in full from kilometre zero, anytime, anywhere only on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.