Carapaz won the 102nd Giro d’Italia in June, and there has been speculation over whether the Ecuadorian would sign for Ineos ahead of the 2020 season.

L'Equipe were the latest outlet to suggest an agreement is drawing to a close, and the switch is expected to be officially announced in August.

Wiggins was asked on his latest podcast where he believes the 26-year-old fits into a team already containing Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome and Egan Bernal.

Carapaz has shown he is capable of enjoying success on the Grand Tours, and Wiggins said: "He fits in where everyone else fits in.

"You either become a leader on your day and take your opportunity, or you're part of that train that's sitting at 450 Watts, bringing that group down from 10 to six - and seven of them are Team Ineos.

"Aside from anything, he's won the Giro, so they'll be paying him heavily. And why wouldn't you want to go to Ineos and benefit from the technology, the finance and the backing they've got?

"It's not the rider's fault, and it doesn't lend itself to the longevity of the sport, and how competitive that it's going to be, because they're just getting stronger and stronger and stronger.

"They've got more money than everyone else, but it's not just about the money - they've also got the set-up.

" You need money in order to get the right infrastructure in place. They've got the brains, but you then need the money to make it happen. "

"Why wouldn't you want to go there and ride with other great riders and benefit from that?"

Movistar look set to not only see Carapaz depart, but Mikel Landa is also on his way out, leaving Nairo Quintana as the stand-out senior rider.

Former Team Sky sports director Sean Yates, who guided Wiggins to Tour de France victory in 2012, added: "Who knows exactly what David Brailsford is thinking. Maybe he's wanting to win all three Grand Tours in one year and totally dominate.

"They've got guys who've won the Tour, Giro and the Vuelta. There's certainly enough races to go around and the Tour is the big one.

" It would certainly be a challenge, but they have the capacity to give it a go and designate roles to the right people at the right time. "

"From a sporting aspect, in my opinion, it's taking the edge off things for a spectator. We're already sat here thinking, 'who's going to challenge', and Froome's not even there."

