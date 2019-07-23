The Team Ineos rider fell off his bike at a right-hand curve with 129 kilometres left in the 177-km ride around Nimes.

Thomas crashed as a result of his gears jamming, and the defending champion was brought back into the bunch by team-mates Dylan van Baarle and Jonathan Castroviejo visibly unhurt.

Speaking on The Breakaway, Eurosport pundit Wiggins admits Thomas' defence of his title would be over were it to happen in the Alps.

"It's not good, and that doesn't fill you with a lot of confidence," Wiggins said. "This equipment now is so advanced, and so fine-tuned with electric gears.

" You can imagine tonight there will be a lot of rushing around from their manufacturers to try to resolve that problem, really. "

"That could happen at any point, and just imagine if that happened to Geraint in the mountains? He could lose the Tour if it did. It's not ideal, but these things happen.

"We know how mentally resilient Geraint is, and he'll put this to one side. He'll be sore tomorrow but he's used to this. He's the king of crashing.

"This is the man who rode the Tour with a broken pelvis, so I'm sure this will be nothing for him."

Thomas survived his scare - and he told reporters: "I just had one hand on the bars and then the gears jumped and jammed and I got thrown off my bike on the corner.

" I knew the race wasn’t, like, on, so it was just get back into the group. It’s just frustrating. Like I say, such a freak thing, but I’m alright. "

The news was less good for Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang following his crash in the pack with 27km remaining.

The 34-year-old - who was in ninth place in the overnight standings - quickly entered his team car after his second high-speed crash of the race.

The Astana Team rider was ruled out of the remainder of the Tour shortly afterwards, and Sean Kelly added on The Breakaway: "He was putting up a real big battle in this Tour.

"I was thinking that he would struggle a bit more in the Pyrenees, because he's been going for a long time in the early part of the season.

"He's battled on quite well, and he was up there in the general classification so it's a big disappointment for him. He'd done a lot of the hard work.

"When you crash at the end of a Tour, with three days to go in the big mountains, it's a real sickener."