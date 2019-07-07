Thomas: Shame to beaten by the last team

Ineos were beaten into second place by Jumbo-Visma, which helped Mike Teunissen retain his overall lead in the race.

Thomas says morale within his team's camp is high, despite missing out on top spot.

"I lost 20 seconds to [Steven] Kruijswijk, who's a threat as well, but with all the rest of the GC contenders we gained time, which is good," Thomas is quoted as saying by the BBC.

"As a team, it shows we're in a really good place. It was just a shame to be hanging around all day to be beaten by the last team, but we joked this morning that might happen."

Thomas currently sits eighth in the Tour de France General Classification heading into Stage Three.