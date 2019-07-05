The four-time Tour champion was left in intensive care after being blown from his bike while travelling at over 50kph during a reconnaissance ride at the Criterium de Dauphine on June 12.

Froome, who is not expected to ride again in 2019, will now begin rehabilitation. He fractured his femur, ribs, elbow and neck in the freak crash.

"He left hospital yesterday and was transferred home," Brailsford said at a media briefing ahead of the Tour.

" It’s a big step for him. He’s managed to put his feet on the floor for the first time in quite a long time. "

"A few of the guys here have been to visit him and he’s in remarkable spirits for the situation he’s found himself in."

Defending champion Geraint Thomas and Colombia’s Egan Bernal will joint-lead Team Ineos in Froome’s absence.

"It’s a big disappointment that Chris isn’t here and we wish him well on his road to recovery," added Brailsford.

The Tour starts in Brussels on Saturday, with the 194.5km opening stage starting and finishing in the Belgian capital.