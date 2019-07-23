The Team Ineos rider fell off his bike at a right-hand curve with 129 kilometres left in the 177-km ride around Nimes.

He was brought back into the bunch by team-mates Dylan van Baarle and Jonathan Castroviejo visibly unhurt.

Speaking earlier this week 2012 Tour de France winner and Eurosport pundit Sir Bradley Wiggins said he thinks Thomas is in a fantastic place to defend his title.

"I think G is in prime position now to win this race if he carries on riding like that." Wiggins said on his Eurosport podcast The Bradley Wiggins Show.

"And if Alaphilippe carries on riding like that, he's not going to win the Tour - there's just no way. He hasn't got a team!

" I can't believe that we are going to sit here and watch someone win the Tour de France - not only someone who rides the way he does, going so deep each day, but literally with no team. I just can't see it happening. "

"Ineos, their big improvement was having Wout Poels there. We saw the calming effect it had on G when he was there, and he set the tempo, and I think G is used to that. That was a big plus today for Ineos.

"They will come up with a plan now that they've seen the G they wanted to see. Bernal is a gentleman and he will be under team instructions this week.

"I'm sure there will be a firmer, more fixed, plan for Geraint now. He is in prime position now to win this race having limited his losses to perfection. He has got the strongest team and should go on to win this race."

Thomas admitted that he has been far from his fluent best but insisted he was more than up for the fight with Alaphilippe and his compatriot Thibaut Pinot.

"It's been a slightly up and down race compared to last year but the main thing is I finish strong and I'm itching to go a lot better there." Thomas told reporters.