The UAE Emirates rider last raced at the Giro d’Italia in May, where he quit during Stage 7 after suffering irritation in his left knee.

"Even now he is struggling," team boss Giuseppe Saronni told Tuttobiciweb.

"Our orthopaedic surgeon is doing everything to solve the problem. But it is clear that, as it stands, he cannot participate in a difficult and selective race like the Tour. He is a big question mark."

Gaviria won two stages at the Tour last year, while he topped the points classification at the Giro in 2017.

