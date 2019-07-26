Bernal and Thomas were trailing Julian Alaphilippe going into Stage 19 on Friday but an astonishing series of events saw the yellow jersey change hands.

First Bernal attacked Alaphilippe in the mountains, before eventually the stage was neutralised due to adverse weather conditions near the finish line.

Video - Highlights of crazy Stage 19 as Bernal and hail strike 07:44

Speaking after the race Thomas told reporters that he will now support his team-mate.

"Most definitely." Thomas said.

"Going into the last stage, with Egan in yellow, the main thing is that he finishes the job now.

" For sure, he has a decent advantage over everyone else. So yeah, fully support him now, "

"He's been incredible from the start. He's a phenomenal talent and we all said last year that he'd win the Tour one day, even if we maybe didn't expect it to be this year.

Video - How Bernal and Ineos took control of the Tour on Stage 19 02:02

The pair's injured Ineos team-mate Chris Froome, four times a Tour champion, tweeted his support to Bernal.

YOU CAN'T PLAN FOR THAT

Thomas like many riders was frustrated with the decisin to neutralise the race but did admit that he felt it was ultimately the right call.

He did however point out that if it had been called earlier than it might have led to more aggressive racing earlier on.

"It was a funny one, because you kind of think, if we'd known that before, there'd have been more of a race to the top of the last climb, but it's one of those things – it's out of everyone's control." Thomas said.

Video - Astonishing weather conditions at the finish of Stage 19 01:22

" It's all ifs and buts but the main thing is we've got the jersey in the team now and we're in a great position, so we just need to go and finish the job off tomorrow. "

"[On whether it was the right call]When you see pictures, then it was right call, I guess.

"I saw some of the pictures with the hail, and the road was completely covered, and for sure it was dangerous to race like that.

"[Race director, Christian] Prudhomme showed me some pictures of the road, and it was unable to pass.

"It's just a freak day, really. But the organisers, they didn't plan that, that's what it is, you just have to accept that."