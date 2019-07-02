Established in 1953, the points classification was reintroduced to the race to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Tour. Between 1905 and 1912, a points system of sorts had been used instead of timing to work out who was leading the race, but its return came as an additional classification to reward the race's best sprinters.

The jersey was green because the original sponsor was a lawn mower producer; only once – in 1968 – has the jersey changed colours (in that year, it was an orangey red – to satisfy a new sponsor).

Last year, Peter Sagan became the first rider in history to reach a century of days in green during stage 18, which means the Slovakian enters this year's race with a grand total of 103 days leading the competition. Considering the 29-year-old has ridden 130 stages of the Tour in his career, this phenomenal return has seen Sagan in green for 79% of his time on the race.

Sagan was on course to draw level with Erik Zabel's record of six consecutive green jerseys in 2017 before he was disqualified after stage 4 following that infamous alleged barge of Mark Cavendish at Vittel. The triple world champion drew level with the German's total last year and will move to the top of the pile with a seventh win in Paris this July.

Although there are no pancake-flat stages in this year's Tour – and hardly any finishes that don't include the odd leg-stretching climb in the finale – there are still nine stages which could culminate with a bunch sprint of sorts. They are: Stage 1 to Brussels, stage 3 to Epernay, stage 4 to Nancy, stage 5 to Colmar, stage 7 to Chalon-sur-Soane, stage 10 to Albi, stage 11 to Toulouse, stage 16 to Nimes and stage 21 to Paris.

Once again, the maillot vert is sponsored by the car manufacturer Skoda. In all likelihood, the first wearer of the green jersey will not be the rider leading the points classification – for the winner of the opening stage in Brussels is guaranteed the yellow jersey the next day.

Green jersey: points system

Points are awarded at the end of each stage and during a single intermediate sprint in each stage apart from the two time trials. The amount of points on offer depends on a complicated points coefficient system, outlined below.

Flat stages (1, 4, 7, 11, 16, 17, 21): 50-30-20-18-16-14-12-10-8-7-6-5-4-3 and 2 points for the first 15 riders

Hilly finale or medium mountains (3, 5, 8, 9, 10, 12): 30-25-22-19-17-15-13-11-9-7-6- 5-4-3-2 points

Mountain stages and ITT: (6, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20): 20-17-15-13-11- 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 points

Intermediate sprints: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 points

Simply being the best sprinter won't guarantee you the green jersey: just ask Mario Cipollini. The flamboyant Italian won 12 Tour stages in his time, but never the maillot vert for he never made it to Paris in eight appearances (in fact, he only finished six of his 26 Grand Tours in total).

Green jersey favourites

There are six clear favourites for the green jersey – although four of them may still struggle in the wake of the consistency of the man who had made this competition his own since 2012.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe): A victory in the Tour de Suisse – only his third of the season – showcased the Slovakian at his very best and came amid a cluster of top three finishes. It's this consistency that makes Sagan such a shoo-in for green. That said, if there's ever a year to beat him, it's this one where, deprived of his rainbow stripes, he does seem more vulnerable.

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma): The Dutchman won two stages last year and is already in double figures for the season. He's probably the fastest flat-track bully in the pack but his power and stay-ability means he's that much more versatile than some of his rivals. A serious threat.

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep): Reunited with pilot Michael Morkov and lead-out duo Yves Lampaert and Max Richeze, the Italian should return to his best in France after a torrid Giro. He took his season tally to six with a brace of wins in Switzerland – but which Viviani will we see come Brussels?

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal): Making his long-awaited Tour debut, the Australian pocket-rocket has the potential to take off from the outset in the same way that the absent Fernando Gaviria did last year: with yellow. Six wins this season puts Ewan up there among the best and it will be a huge surprise if he doesn't complete his Grand Tour grand slam this July. Green, however, may be too much to ask.

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb): The Australian complained last week that teammate Tom Dumoulin's withdrawal ahead of the race has both confused and disappointed him. Apparently, his training has been geared towards guiding the Dutchman to yellow and not competing in the sprints and for the green jersey he won in 2017 after Sagan's DQ. But he looked OK in Suisse, so worth watching.

Julian Alaphilippe in green during the Tour of BritainGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep): Could the Frenchman be the red-herring in the battle for polka dots? While most people assume he'll defend his climber's jersey, Alaphilippe's ability to mix it up both in the sprints and in the hills could see him pose some serious questions to Sagan. A lot depends on the form of teammate Viviani, but don't rule LouLou out.

Other riders to consider

After winning the green jersey in the Dauphiné, Wout Van Aert has the attributes for a tilt in his maiden Tour, although he'll be largely riding as a domestique in support of Groenewegen in the sprints and Jumbo-Visma's GC men, Steven Kruijswijk and George Bennett, in the mountains.

Like Ewan, Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) needs a Tour stage win to complete his grand slam, but the 28-year-old has gone off the boil somewhat and has never finished in a Tour top three. At the time of writing, we also don't know whether he or Christophe Laporte has been given the nod – and if both, there may be some compatibility issues to contend with.

Old rivals Andre Greipel (Arkea-Samsic) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) have zero form and just the one La Tropicale Amissa Bongo stage win between them this season. Sure, they have Tour savoir faire, but that won't count for anything against riders who are quicker and capable of getting in better positions. What's more, Cavendish may not even be there.

In Cavendish's absence (be he in the Tour or elsewhere), Dimension Data may look to Edvald Boasson Hagen for wins. The Norwegian last won a stage on the Tour in 2017 but won on French soil in the Dauphiné in June.

Having triumphed on the Champs Elysees last year, Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) returns with high hopes following teammate Fernando Gaviria's fitness concerns ruling the Colombian out. Kristoff and his Belgian teammate Jasper Philipsen could prove a thrilling tandem in the sprints – although green is surely beyond either.

The same said can be said for Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Merida), Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb) and Magnus Cort (Astana): they may feature in a few of the sprints, one of them may even sneak a win, but none will be a contender in the ultimate battle for green.

Prediction: that man Sagan

Prediction: that man Sagan