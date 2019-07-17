Getty Images

How to watch Stage 11 of the 2019 Tour de France live

By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 50 minutes ago

Stage 11 of the 2019 Tour de France heads from Albi to Toulouse - and here is how you can enjoy the action.

How to watch Stage 11

Stage profile

Stage 11

What is special about Stage 11?

We're set for a bunch sprint royale after an undoubtedly gorgeous 167km amble through the south of France against the backdrop of the Pyrenees.

It was in Toulouse that Mark Cavendish claimed his second-ever stage win at the Tour. Will we see another star break out here in 2019?

