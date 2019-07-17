Getty Images
How to watch Stage 11 of the 2019 Tour de France live
Stage 11 of the 2019 Tour de France heads from Albi to Toulouse - and here is how you can enjoy the action.
How to watch Stage 11
You can watch Stage 11 LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
Sign up to the Eurosport Player here
Stage profile
Download the latest The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast
What is special about Stage 11?
We're set for a bunch sprint royale after an undoubtedly gorgeous 167km amble through the south of France against the backdrop of the Pyrenees.
It was in Toulouse that Mark Cavendish claimed his second-ever stage win at the Tour. Will we see another star break out here in 2019?
Watch every minute from the 2019 Tour de France live - anytime and anywhere - on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react