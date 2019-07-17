Getty Images
How to watch Stage 12 of the 2019 Tour de France live
Stage 12 of the 2019 Tour de France heads from Toulouse to Bagneres-de-Bigorre - and here is how you can enjoy the action.
How to watch Stage 12
You can watch Stage 12 LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
Sign up to the Eurosport Player here
Stage profile
Download the latest The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast
What is special about Stage 12?
Thursday’s first day in the Pyrenees may not include a summit finish but the 209.5km ride concludes with back-to-back ascents of the Col de Peyresourde and the Hourquette d’Ancizan ahead of a fast downhill finish. It’s a day where the yellow jersey contenders will not be able to hide – and a first major test for Alaphilippe as he bids to hold Ineos’ two star riders at bay.
Watch every minute from the 2019 Tour de France live - anytime and anywhere - on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react