How to watch Stage 12

You can watch Stage 12 LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

Sign up to the Eurosport Player here

Video - Caleb Ewan wins by a whisker to complete Grand Tour grand slam 01:09

Stage profile

Download the latest The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast

iTunes | Spotify

Video - Froome 'broke his promise' in 2012 Tour de France 02:06

What is special about Stage 12?

Thursday’s first day in the Pyrenees may not include a summit finish but the 209.5km ride concludes with back-to-back ascents of the Col de Peyresourde and the Hourquette d’Ancizan ahead of a fast downhill finish. It’s a day where the yellow jersey contenders will not be able to hide – and a first major test for Alaphilippe as he bids to hold Ineos’ two star riders at bay.

Video - Highlights: Ewan's photo-finish delight, Quintana and Porte fight back after crash 07:17