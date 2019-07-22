How to watch Stage 16

Stage profile

Thomas 'in prime position' to defend title

Despite struggling behind Julian Alaphilippe for much of the 2019 Tour de France, Geraint Thomas is still perfectly poised to retain his crown, according to Bradley Wiggins in his latest Eurosport podcast.

"It's amazing, really, I think that [Stage 15] has really lined him [Thomas] up now," Wiggins said on the podcast.

"I think G is in prime position now to win this race if he carries on riding like that. And if Alaphilippe carries on riding like that, he's not going to win the Tour - there's just no way. He hasn't got a team!"

What is special about Stage 16?

After Monday’s rest day, the race resumes with the 177km Stage 16, a slightly rolling ride through the Gard which starts and finishes in Nimes and could well reopen the door to some of the remaining sprinters.

