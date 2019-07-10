How to watch Stage 6

You can watch Stage 6 LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

Sign up to the Eurosport Player here

Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom and Team INEOS / Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOSGetty Images

Stage profile

Stage profileEurosport

View from Wiggins podcast

In the latest episode of The Bradley Wiggins Show, Wiggins and guest Matt Stephens previewed this stage.

Wiggins declared that the climb to La Planche des Belle Filles would be a 'key indicator' in the Team Ineos leadership battle between Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal.

"It will give us an indicator as to who they are going to sacrifice early doors. We've got Wout Poels haven't we... they've got an amazing team.

"I can't wait to see it really. I think if they [Thomas and Bernal] both get there on zero time to each other as it were, no time losses, no more crashes in the next few days. Then it's going to be a really interesting couple of weeks."

Check out their views in the following video and in full by subscribing to the podcast.

iTunes | Spotify

Video - Thomas v Bernal: La Planche des Belle Filles 'key indicator' 04:41

What is special about Stage 6?

The climb to the summit of La Planche des Belles Filles is very famous - and brutal. Even more so this year, with an additional kilometre on gravel at the conclusion of the stage.

This year represents La Planche’s fourth appearance in eight years and, with an average gradient of 8.9 per cent, it's a pretty formidable challenge.

Video - Froome 'can win another Tour' despite horror crash 03:10