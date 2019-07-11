How to watch Stage 7

You can watch Stage 7 LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

Sign up to the Eurosport Player here

Video - Brutal Stage 6 highlights as Giulio Ciccone takes yellow and Geraint Thomas makes big gains 07:19

Stage profile

Stage 7 profileEurosport

Download the latest The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast

iTunes | Spotify

Video - Thomas v Bernal: La Planche des Belle Filles 'key indicator' 04:41

What is special about Stage 7?

It is the longest stage of the Tour at 230km, and the flat ride will test the riders after the gruelling climb to the summit of La Planche des Belles Filles on Thursday.

It turned out to be a good day for Geraint Thomas, with the Team Ineos rider gaining time on his rivals as well as team-mate Egan Bernal - and Friday will be about seeing whether the defending champion can continue his charge up the leaderboard.

Video - #TheBreakaway - A great day for Geraint Thomas as defending champion flies under the radar 15:16