How to watch Stage 7 of the 2019 Tour de France live
Stage 7 of the 2019 Tour de France heads from Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saone - and here is how you can enjoy this part of the race.
How to watch Stage 7
You can watch Stage 7 LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
Stage profile
Stage 7 profileEurosport
What is special about Stage 7?
It is the longest stage of the Tour at 230km, and the flat ride will test the riders after the gruelling climb to the summit of La Planche des Belles Filles on Thursday.
It turned out to be a good day for Geraint Thomas, with the Team Ineos rider gaining time on his rivals as well as team-mate Egan Bernal - and Friday will be about seeing whether the defending champion can continue his charge up the leaderboard.
