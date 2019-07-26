The flurry of snow saw the race neutralised as Julian Alaphilippe was attempting to cut his losses on a lengthy descent, with the final standings taken from the top of the Col de L'Iseran.

That decision meant Egan Bernal was handed the stage win and that yellow jersey, much to the disappointment of Simon Yates, who was targeting a third stage win.

A furious Alaphilippe was also seen in shock after dropping out of the yellow jersey.

Alaphilippe's disappointment compounded a dreadful day for French General Classification hopes after Thibaut Pinot was forced to abandon the Tour due to a knee injury.

Bradley Wiggins was on-hand to report on Pinot's abandonment as it happened from his seat on a motorbike on the mountainside, and said: "Thibaut Pinot is sat in the passenger seat behind me. It was heart-breaking to watch actually, he’s a lovely kid.

" His Tour de France has gone from the highs of winning last week on the Col du Tourmalet to sitting in the passenger seat of the team car. Bad left knee from what I understand, saw him taking that bandage off… but that’s the brutality of the Tour de France: the race has gone on without him, his race is over. "

