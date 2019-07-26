Alaphilippe was in yellow for 11 stages in a row before Friday, and 14 in total, to make up a potential fairytale story at the Tour.

However in a dramatic Stage 19 Alaphilippe came under attack from Team Ineos rider Egan Bernal and after the stage was neutralised the Colombian took over the lead of the race.

" It was a dream to have worn it for so long, it was for longer than I could ever have imagined. "

"I pushed myself every day and even today on the last climb and on the descent… until I ended up in the car.

"I want to thank all my supporters. I don’t have any regrets."

Bernal now leads Alaphilippe with his Ineos team-mate Geraint Thomas in third and Steven Kruijswijk of Jumbo-Visma in fourth.