Getty Images
Alaphilippe has 'no regrets' but doesn't think he can win yellow back
Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Julian Alaphilippe has said that it was a dream to wear the yellow jersey at the Tour de France but doesn't think he will be able to win it back after surrendering it on Friday.
Alaphilippe was in yellow for 11 stages in a row before Friday, and 14 in total, to make up a potential fairytale story at the Tour.
Watch the Tour de France live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
However in a dramatic Stage 19 Alaphilippe came under attack from Team Ineos rider Egan Bernal and after the stage was neutralised the Colombian took over the lead of the race.
" It was a dream to have worn it for so long, it was for longer than I could ever have imagined. "
"I pushed myself every day and even today on the last climb and on the descent… until I ended up in the car.
- Huge drama as sudden hail storm ends Stage 19 early and Bernal surges into yellow
- The astonishing weather conditions that led to the neutralisation of Stage 19
- How Bernal and Ineos took control of the Tour on Stage 19
"I want to thank all my supporters. I don’t have any regrets."
Bernal now leads Alaphilippe with his Ineos team-mate Geraint Thomas in third and Steven Kruijswijk of Jumbo-Visma in fourth.