Alaphilippe was dropped by the race favourites on the mythical Galibier towards the end of the 208km stage from Embrun but the Frenchman dug deep to limit his losses before fighting back into contention on the fast descent to the ski resort of Valloire.

Victory went to Movistar’s Quintana after the pint-sized climber got the better of fellow escapees Romain Bardet (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) to secure a third career win on the Tour and move back into the top 10.

But behind the battle for yellow intensified after Bernal, the white jersey, made the first move to break the deadlock in the elite group of favourites.

Defending champion Thomas, Bernal’s co-leader at Ineos, waited until the final hairpin bends in the final kilometre of the Galibier before putting in his own attack.

The Welshman sparked a frenzy of activity in his wake as Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) counter-attacked resulting in the distancing of his compatriot Alaphilippe.

But the Deceuninck-QuickStep rider dug deep to limit his losses over the summit before successfully closing the gap during the long 19km descent to the finish.

At one point, Alaphilippe even rode clear of his rivals in yet another display of the attacking manner in which he has ridden this 106th edition of the Tour.

Parity, however, ensued as Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) led home Alaphilippe, Thomas and Pinot, as well as Germany’s Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrphe), Colombia’s Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First), Spaniard Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Australia’s Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) in a group 5’18” down on Quintana.

Bernal latched onto the remnants of a chase group from the break to finish 32 seconds clear of his rivals to leapfrog Ineos teammate Thomas into second place on GC.

Alaphilippe now leads Bernal by 1’30” with two stages in the Alps remaining, with Thomas a further five seconds back in third. Kruijswijk, Pinot and Buchmann retained their places in the top six while Quintana moved up into seventh place above teammate Landa, 3’54” down on the seemingly unmoveable Alaphilippe.

Second in the stage by 1’35”, Bardet took consolation by taking over the polka dot jersey from the shoulders of Belgium’s Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal, who was in the break - and pipped the Frenchman over the summit of the Col de Vars in pole position - but faded on the second climb of the Col d’Izoard.

Lutsenko was 2’28” down in third as German youngster Lennard Kamna (Team Sunweb) and Italy’s Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Merida) completed the top five before Bernal came home in a quartet alongside Belgians Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) and Serge Pauwels (CCC Team) and Canada’s Michael Woods (EF Education First).

