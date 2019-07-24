Watch the Tour de France LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

With 2.2km remaining, time trial specialist Martin (Jumbo–Visma) was seen swerving in front of Rowe at the front of the peloton in sweltering conditions on the ride from the Pont du Gard.

Matteo Trentin, the European champion, delivered a fourth win to his Mitchelton-Scott team after breaking clear of a splintered break inside the final 15km of the scorching 200km stage in the south of France.

Video - 'Oooh!' - Martin barges Ineos rider Rowe in 'handbags at dawn' 00:24

But the day's main flashpoint took place behind him as Martin barged into Rowe - and race commissaries announced at around 6.30pm that both riders have now been expelled from the remainder of the race following a UCI jury review.

An emotional Rowe said following the decision:

" We were both trying to do a job. Maybe we both overstepped the mark slightly, but it feels harsh to be thrown off the race. Neither of us deserve that. "

On another searing hot day in southern France, the top contenders stayed quiet, finishing in the peloton, just over 20 minutes off the pace behind Trentin, as France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader's yellow jersey. He leads defending champion Geraint Thomas by 1:35 in the general classification.

Rowe and Martin crossed the line in the bunch 20 minutes behind the winner, with their respective team leaders, Thomas and Steven Kruijswijk also finishing safely.

Video - Stage 17 highlights as Trentin cruises to victory, Martin gets angry 06:32

Sir David Brailsford, general manager of Team Ineos, says the verdict for the two riders is 'harsh' believing that a warning would have sufficed.

Brailsford told reporters: "They've decided to expel Tony and Luke from the race which feels incredibly harsh if I'm honest.

" I've just had a watch of the clip, and there's no doubt that Tony cut up Luke a little bit. He's fought for his position, and there's nothing more than you see on most days of the race. "

"It's a pretty harsh decision and maybe a yellow card would've been merited but a red card for both riders appears a bit severe to me."

Speaking before the verdict, Sir Bradley Wiggins said Tony Martin's temporary mental lapse which led to him almost barging Rowe off the road could prove costly.

"Tony is prone to having a bit of a brain fart," Wiggins told The Breakaway. "Bless him, he's a lovely guy and I spent a few years in the team with him, and he does get very angry. Luke Rowe is quite well respected in the peloton and it wasn't called for.

" I don't quite understand what Tony's doing there. We did see them cross the line and they were engaged in conversation, and obviously they'll make up now. "

"But it could be costly for him."

"You've got G (Geraint Thomas) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) there - both leaders looking and wondering what's going on? We didn't see what happened leading up to that, but he was definitely getting frustrated over something wasn't he.

"Millions of people are watching this and it's not what you want to see in the Tour de France."

The incident underlined the pressure riders are under as they jostled for position before the ascent in the final stages of a long and arduous day of racing.

Eurosport cycling expert Brian Smith believes Martin might have landed himself in hot water, despite he and Rowe reconciling their differences when crossing the finish line.

"I think the jury will look at that, and we'll know pretty soon," he said. "He did it three times and you can't impede a rider like that, in a sprint or even out on the road.

" I'd be really surprised if Tony Martin gets away with that. He could actually get disqualified for it, but it was just the heat of the moment and everybody was getting tired. "

"As Bradley was saying, it's 41 degrees. He does it once, he does it again, puts him off the road.

"They were obviously getting pressure in the ear from the sports' director to be at the front, and they're pushing and shoving to get to the front before the climb. Nothing was going to happen but it was just tempers flaring."

Rowe played down the incident and revealed that he shook hands with Martin before the stage finished.

He told reporters: "We’re both doing the same role, both doing the same job, it was nothing really. I rolled over the line with him, it’s all good, we shook hands. We just got in each other’s way.

"That’s bike racing. All good. I don’t know how many Tour de Frances you’ve ridden but it does get a bit tense at times. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to have broad shoulders and it’s no problem. We rode the last 10 kilometres of the stage talking to each other. It’s all good.”