Ewan had never won a Tour de France stage until last week, but after winning in Toulouse after the last rest day, he now has two on his maiden Tour.

The Lotto Soudal rider beat Italian Elia Viviani and Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen, who took second and third place, respectively.

The Australian has proven himself to be the top sprinter in Grand Tours so far this year, and having left himself with plenty to do, Viviani didn't have the legs to finish it off in style.

"To be honest, I felt so bad today during the day," Ewan said. "I think the heat really got to me. I was suffering so much that was almost about to tell Max [Richeze] to get off the front because I was really suffering.

" I had extra motivations today because my daughter and my wife are here, so I'm so happy I could win for them. "

"I thought we were too far forward [in the final kilometre]. I had Jasper [De Buyst] at the front and Dylan on the wheel, so we weren't in an ideal situation.

"I needed such a strong pull. Quick-Step came past and I lost a few more positions than I wanted to. I looked at this finish at the start of the day, and played all the scenarios in my head.

Caleb Ewan celebrates his second stage winGetty Images

"One of the scenarios was if I was too far back. I laid off the wheel and really took a run at it, and started sprinting before the rest of the guys. Thankfully it worked.

" It's a dream to be here, and it was such a dream to win one stage of the Tour. So to win two, I just can't believe it. "

Defending champion Geraint Thomas took yet another tumble but escaped unhurt to stay 1:35 behind the overall leader, Julian Alaphilippe of France.

Dane Jakob Fuglsang, who started the day ninth overall, crashed 28.5 km from the finish and abandoned the race.