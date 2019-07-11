Ciccone and Teuns were the last men standing of a 14-man breakaway and traded blows on the graveled ramp to the summit of La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

But after Bahrain Merida’s Teuns rode clear in disbelief to snare a maiden Grand Tour stage win, Trek-Segafredo’s Ciccone looked a broken man as he missed out on adding a Tour stage win to his Giro d’Italia scalp from earlier in the season.

Belgium’s Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Gobert) held on from the break to take third place while Frenchman Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) rode clear of the main favourites on the stinging double-digit ramp.

Alaphilippe, however, hit the wall towards the top, dropping back to finish sixth behind Britain’s Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and local rider Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).

And by virtue of the six bonus seconds Ciccone picked up for finishing second, the Italian unexpectedly took the maillot jaune from the shoulders of Alaphilippe to give him something to smile about after losing out to Teuns for the stage win.

Ciccone, who won the king of the mountains competition in May’s Giro, put himself in a good position to double up at the Tour after pushing polka dot jersey Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal - who was also in the break - for points over the day’s succession of seven peaks in the Vosges.

Of all the race favourites, defending champion Thomas was the big winner of the day, taking time off all his rivals - most notably Frenchman Romain Bardet, who dropped a chain just ahead of the finish line en route to finishing more than a minute down.

Vincenzo Nibali, the 2014 champion, struggled on the maximum 24% ramp of the dirt-track finale to come home 2’35” down on the winner, his teammate Teuns, and 51 seconds behind Thomas.

Thomas is up to fifth place in the general classification, 49 seconds down on the new leader Ciccone, and four seconds clear of teammate Egan Bernal after the Colombian tyro was tailed off near the summit.

Despite his late rally, Alaphilippe is six seconds behind Ciccone, with Teuns third at 32 seconds and New Zealand’s George Bennett fourth at 47 seconds.

Bennett’s Jumbo-Visma teammate Steven Kruijswijk struggled on the savage final test to drop five places to eighth, 1’04” down, and behind Bernal and Pinot. EF Education First duo Michael Woods and Rigoberto Uran complete the new-look top 10 after the race’s first major summit meeting.

