Thomas caught up in nasty crash at end of Stage 1 - but given all-clear
Team Ineos confirmed that co-leader Geraint Thomas was involved in a dramatic crash in the closing moments of Stage 1 of the 2019 Tour de France – but is now “feeling fine”.
Thomas and Egal Bernal are leading the Ineos effort in France this year after Chris Froome suffered a serious injury in a recon at the Dauphine and was ruled out for the long term.
Thomas was caught up in a big crash around 2km from the finish in Brussels on day one of the Tour, with multiple riders hitting the deck and Team Jumbo-Visma’s Dylan Groenewegen looking to have suffered particularly badly.
But Ineos tweeted that Thomas was able to make the finish and was reporting no ill-effects on the team bus after Stage 1.
