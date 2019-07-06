Eurosport

Thomas caught up in nasty crash at end of Stage 1 - but given all-clear

By Tom Adams

2 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Team Ineos confirmed that co-leader Geraint Thomas was involved in a dramatic crash in the closing moments of Stage 1 of the 2019 Tour de France – but is now “feeling fine”.

Thomas and Egal Bernal are leading the Ineos effort in France this year after Chris Froome suffered a serious injury in a recon at the Dauphine and was ruled out for the long term.

Thomas was caught up in a big crash around 2km from the finish in Brussels on day one of the Tour, with multiple riders hitting the deck and Team Jumbo-Visma’s Dylan Groenewegen looking to have suffered particularly badly.

But Ineos tweeted that Thomas was able to make the finish and was reporting no ill-effects on the team bus after Stage 1.

