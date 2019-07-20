On the race’s first of three summit finishes above two thousand metres, Welshman Thomas (Team Ineos) failed to keep up with his rivals at the business end of the 110km stage in the Pyrenees.

After some sensational work from his Groupama-FDJ teammates – most notably compatriot David Gaudu – Pinot kept his side of the bargain by dancing clear of an elite group of race favourites on the stinging double-digit ramp near the summit of the mythical Tourmalet.

Bolstered by the sight of the defending champion hitting the wall before the final set of hairpins, Alaphilippe once again proved his doubters wrong by putting in a staggering performance in the maillot jaune, the Deceuninck-QuickStep livewire surging clear of Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) to take second place and an extra six bonus seconds.

Alaphilippe now leads Thomas by 2’02” in the general classification after his rival came home 36 seconds down for eighth place. Third place for Kruijswijk saw the Dutchman cut his deficit to Thomas to just 12 seconds.

The top five on the day was completed by Germany’s Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Thomas’s teammate Egan Bernal, the highest place Colombian on the South American nation’s Independence Day.

Bernal, who was caught in two minds after his co-leader was dropped in the final kilometre, rose one place to fourth, three minutes down, and took back the white jersey after Spaniard Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) cracked on the first of seven peaks that rise above two thousand metres in this year’s Tour.

It was a day to forget for Colombia’s Nairo Quintana (Movistar) who hit the wall with 10km remaining to plummet out of the top 10 after shipping almost three and a half minutes.

Britain’s Adam Yates, too, struggled in the heat, the Mitchelton-Scott rider fighting back after being dropped on the Col du Soulor, but ultimately conceding the best part of seven minutes to drop to 18th place on GC.

But nothing compared to the physical and psychological battering endured by Frenchman Romain Bardet of Ag2R-La Mondiale after the 2016 runner-up was distanced on the penultimate climb and came home over 20 minutes behind his compatriot, Pinot.

More to follow...