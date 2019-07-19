Alaphilippe put in a historic performance in the individual time trial in Pau to extend his vice-like grip on the race lead on the 100th anniversary of the Tour de France’s yellow jersey.

Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) led at each of the time checks on the rolling 27.2km race against the clock before beating Thomas (Team Ineos) by 14 seconds after stopping the clock clinically on 35 minutes.

The 27-year-old now leads Thomas by 1’26” ahead of Saturday’s showpiece summit finish on the famous Col du Tourmalet.

After finishing Stage 13 second, Thomas said: “It felt like I was just overheating a bit, trying to deal with that, but that’s not an excuse it’s the same for everyone. It was okay, just that last bit I didn’t really feel like I did it.

“It was controlled but the last 8km or so, when I really wanted to step on it, I didn’t have that last five per cent. Still a decent ride but you pick it apart a bit.”

On Alaphillipe, the Welshman added: “I didn’t really expect that. He’s going incredibly well, he’s certainly the favourite and one to watch at the minute.

" For sure the way he’s riding. If he can keep that up, he’ll win. But there’s a long way to go and a lot of hard stages to come. "

Alaphillipe meanwhile revelled in his remarkable win, though did concede his team does not have the climbers to sustain the challenge going into the mountains.

He said: "I just gave everything, especially the first part, I went full gas. I can't believe it, I'm just so happy. I just did everything that I can and I want to enjoy it.

" With my confidence and my team around me - okay we don't have a team to win the Tour de France, we don't have a lot of climbers - but we ride really aggressive and try to win. "

Thomas will be backed by his Ineos team-mates as he looks to defend his crown going into the final week, and Brian Smith told Eurosport that this support will be key as he looks to chase down Alaphilippe.

“We know this team, they’ll keep on track as they always do,” Smith said on #TheBreakaway after Stage 13.

" You can hear from Geraint that was a big surprise. I still think they believe they can go on to win it. Alaphilippe may not be able to go the whole three weeks, I don’t think he has the team to support him, it just means Ineos has to keep on going – they have the experience. "

“I feel for QuickStep team, they have one of the best riders but they don’t have the team to defend. It is still going to be interesting because a lot of riders lost time."

Asked when Alaphilippe could lose the race lead, Dan Lloyd added: “I’d say in the final week. I associate him with Valverde, winning similar races.