The defending champion and champion elect came home together as 22-year-old Bernal crossed the line arm in arm with Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas for fourth place on the last competitive stage of the race to confirm Colombia’s first yellow jersey.

Bernal will lead an Ineos one-two in the 106th edition of the Tour with Welshman Thomas 1’11” down on his teammate ahead of Sunday’s processional stage into Paris.

Video - 'The moment Geraint Thomas handed his Tour title to Egan Bernal' 00:19

The Ineos duo will be joined by Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) on the final podium after Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe - who wore the yellow jersey for 15 days - crumbled on the interminable 34km climb to the finish.

Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Alaphilippe battled to limit his losses but crossed the finish more than three minutes down on Nibali to drop from second to fifth in the overall standings.

Germany’s Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished alongside his rivals to secure fourth place in the standings, while French champion Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) moved into 10th place at the expense of Australia’s Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo).

Nibali, the 2014 Tour champion, picked up the sixth Tour stage win of his career - and the first since 2015 - after winning the shortened 59km stage from Albertville from the breakaway.

Video - Watch the finish as Nibali goes solo to win Stage 20, and Bernal takes the Tour title 02:19

The Sicilian was the last man standing of the 29-man move to hold on to a race-saving victory by 10 seconds over world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) after the Spanish veteran zipped past teammate Mikel Landa on the home straight but left it too late to reel in Nibali.

Bernal and Thomas came home seven seconds later for fourth and fifth, this year’s yellow and last year’s yellow embracing as they crossed the line.

Twenty-two-year-old Bernal, the youngest remaining rider in the race, becomes the youngest post-War winner of cycling’s biggest bike race. Bernal will also be the fourth rider to win with the British Ineos - formerly Sky - team since 2012 following victories from Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Thomas.

More to follow...