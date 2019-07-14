Getty Images
Imperious Impey wins first ever Tour stage as Bardet makes a move on Bastille Day
Daryl Impey won his first ever Tour de France stage on Sunday, outsprinting Tiesj Benoot in a two-man surge for the line on a day for the breakaway.
Further back it was Romain Bardet who tried to ignite a General Classification challenge with an attack late on, but the Frenchman’s attempt was snuffed out by a peloton marshalled well by Team Ineos.
South African champion Impey showed impressive strength to get in the breakaway and attack off the front with Benoot, and the 34-year-old was far too canny for his Belgian opponent with the line in sight.
Julian Alaphilippe remains in yellow, with no major moves in the GC standings.
More to follow…
