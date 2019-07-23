With 28km remaining, the Dane went down in a spill with a couple of Sunweb riders, including their sprinter Cees Bol, and he appeared to do damage to his left shoulder.

His entire Astana team gathered around him, but the former mountain biker removed his helmet and signalled the end of his race.

Fuglsang, who was sitting ninth overall, was taken away in an ambulance after being consulted by a race doctor.

The 34-year-old has suffered rotten luck from the very start of this year's Tour having been taken for medical checks immediately after Stage 1 following a crash.

On that occasion, the pre-race favourite was able to remount and had four Astana team-mates to help him chase down the peloton - but he was unable to remount in scorching conditions in Nimes.

Prior to the start of Stage 16, Fuglsang was 5:27 behind Julian Alaphilippe in the yellow jersey, while he was 3:37 adrift of Thibaut Pinot in fourth - and a podium place.