Alaphilippe in yellow as Tour reaches France with entertaining Stage 3
Julian Alaphilippe attacked on the final climb of an entertaining Stage 3 of the Tour de France to take the stage win and surge into yellow.
After two days in Brussels the Tour left Belgium on Monday, winding from Binche – south of Brussels – to Epernay across the border.
A lumpy parcours and warm conditions ensured it was a day of entertaining racing, but the decisive moment came when Alaphilippe attacked and opened up a half-a-minute lead with under 15km to go.
The Frenchman held on, in part courtesy of some hair-raising descending, to win the first French stage finish of the race and move into the yellow jersey.
More to follow…
