After two days in Brussels the Tour left Belgium on Monday, winding from Binche – south of Brussels – to Epernay across the border.

A lumpy parcours and warm conditions ensured it was a day of entertaining racing, but the decisive moment came when Alaphilippe attacked and opened up a half-a-minute lead with under 15km to go.

The Frenchman held on, in part courtesy of some hair-raising descending, to win the first French stage finish of the race and move into the yellow jersey.

More to follow…