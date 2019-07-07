The last team down the ramp, Jumbo-Visma crossed the line with five of their eight riders remaining as Belgian Wout Van Aert led home Teunissen to cap the Dutch team’s scintillating start to the 106th edition of the Tour de France.

Powered by the German juggernaut Tony Martin, Jumbo-Visma were quickest at each of the time checks en route to clocking the winning time of 28 minutes and 57 seconds.

The Ineos team of defending champion Geraint Thomas were first down the ramp and looked a safe bet to win their first TTT in a Grand Tour since launching as Team Sky almost a decade ago.

Despite being pipped by the Katusha-Alpecin team of British time trial champion Alex Dowsett as both the intermediate sprints, Ineos set the target time at the finish which proved almost insurmountable.

Deceuninck-QuickStep – the Belgian team of last year’s polka dot jersey Julian Alaphilippe – came within 0.82 seconds of knocking Ineos off their perch.

But the best was kept to last as Jumbo-Visma succeeded where everyone else had failed – and by quite a margin.

Teunissen now leads by 10 seconds the four teammates who helped power Jumbo-Visma to the win: Van Aert, Martin, George Bennett and Steven Kruijswijk.

Dutchman Kruijswijk holds a 30-second advantage over GC rivals Thomas and Egan Bernal of Ineos after just two days of racing.

