The 22-year-old Dane, runner-up in the Tour of Flanders, played a key part in propelling team-mate Julian Alaphilippe to victory.

But while Alaphilippe’s win saw him take the yellow jersey, Asgreen’s race ended when he collided into a traffic sign, and a decision will be made on Tuesday as to whether he can continue his maiden Tour de France.

A statement from Deceuninck-Quickstep added: “After getting a new bike, he soldiered on and concluded the stage, before being transported to the hospital for further examinations.

“Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s medical staff will continue to monitor Asgreen overnight and a final decision on his further participation in the race will be taken Tuesday morning.”

Meanwhile, UAE Team Emirates rider Dan Martin says he is expecting “fireworks” in the sixth stage on Friday, adding his surprise at Alaphilippe’s early charge for General Classification victory.

"It’s very early to be making big efforts like that as a GC rider. With so many teammates around, if you do make a move on a finish like today, then other teams will chase you down, we saw that with the move by Landa and Woods," Martin told Cycling News.

"This a very hard and mountainous Tour," he said. "You also feel that anything can happen in any moment, so I think people are more and more conscious that using up unnecessary energy so early could be very costly in the final week, especially with those last three days in the Alps. Say that, but you hope everybody doesn’t wait for the Alps because it could be too late.

"It’s a very very difficult stage [six], and so I think there’s going to be a very big shake up.