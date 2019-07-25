Watch the Tour de France LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

The pair clashed late on in Wednesday’s Stage 17, with Martin appearing to try to barge Rowe in an unsavoury moment.

Video - Watch bizarre incident that got Rowe and Martin expelled 00:24

The UCI’s jury opted to expel the duo, and while general manager of Team Ineos David Brailsford called the decision “incredibly harsh”, Bradley Wiggins said it could “prove costly” for Geraint Thomas’ hopes of defending his title.

Rowe and Martin went on to address their expulsion in a video published on both teams’ Twitter accounts, with the duo calling it a “heat of the moment” clash having raced in sweltering conditions on the ride from the Pont du Gard.

Rowe started: “I think it’s out there for everyone to see, they can make of it what they want to make of it. I think I can hold my hand up and say I made a mistake. It’s something I’ve got to live with now. It’s heat of the moment, we were fighting for position.

“We both made a mistake. In terms of the video, make of it what you want.”

Video - 'Brain-fart' - Wiggins and Smith analyse Rowe v Martin incident 02:22

“This happened with 14km to go. We rode the climb, then spoke about the incident and put it to sleep. We both accepted responsibility, it’s one of those things. We shook hands and said let’s forget about it. The last thing you (Martin) said to me before we crossed the line was, ‘Tomorrow, we go again.’

" It's one of the biggest sporting events in the world with a lot of publicity. I just want to say sorry to so many people. Obviously to Tony and the Jumbo-Visma boys, but also to the Team Ineos fans and my family. I've let a lot of people down but most of all the seven guys out there, my teammates, who are going to battle the last three days and I won't be able to help them. "

Martin added: “I have the same impression. It was heat of the moment, there was a big fight to get our captains into it. We rode for five hours in 35 degrees, we were on the limit and then we had the fight. You can see that. I’m really sorry for that.

Video - Wiggins podcast: Shock at Rowe being expelled, blow for Thomas 10:24

“I felt quite bad afterwards, but it was heat of the moment. This sometimes happens in sport, and I want to say sorry to Luke, Team Ineos and the whole cycling world.

" It's still a big shock. I feel super bad and sad. Leaving the team at this important part of the race, we're fighting for the podium in Paris. Leaving the team this way is really bad and I think also a hard decision from the jury but so far we have to accept it. It's a bad feeling. "

Rowe: It was over the top

Asked what they made of the decision, Rowe said he felt the decision was “over the top”, but said he does not expect much from their joint appeal.

Video - Stage 17 highlights as Trentin cruises to victory, Martin gets angry 06:32

"I do feel hard done by, you have to take it with broad shoulders, they make the decisions,” Rowe said.

" I do feel like it was a bit over the top. I spent the best part of an hour in the UCI van with the videotapes. I was trying to fight my battle but I was also trying to fight Tony's. "

“It's too much. What we did wasn't right, it was wrong for sure, but that does happen in the sport of cycling numerous times a day. I think it was a bit over the top to send us both home. I feel hard done by, but it's something we have to live with.

Video - Brad on a Bike - Wiggins chats to Van Avermaet and deals with the sweltering heat 02:27

“Ourselves and Tony’s team have put in an appeal, but that’s for them to deal with. That’s above my pay grade, I just ride a bike. We’ll see what they can do, I don’t think there’s a big chance but we can only hope.”

Martin added: “What I miss for both of us is a second chance to say sorry. We would take a penalty but please let us back in the race and let us do better and give us a second chance. So far there isn’t one. I’m sorry for that because it means we can’t show we’re sorry for the situation.”

Team INEOS and Team Jumbo-Visma joint statement

"We believe this is a very harsh decision by the race commissaries and against the spirit of what has been such a fantastic race to date. It was the sort of incident that merits a fine and a warning but certainly not expulsion from the race - a ‘yellow card’ but not a ‘red’. Luke and Tony recognised it for what it was - a minor spat on the road at the end of a sweltering day in the saddle.

"It didn’t affect any other rider and it didn’t disadvantage any other team. They rode to the end of the stage together where they both shook hands. There was no ill will and they clearly still have a lot of respect for one another. We believe it is unjust that their Tour could come to an end over something like this at this point in the race."