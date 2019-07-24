Eurosport

Rowe and Martin both expelled from Tour after clash

By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 4 minutes ago

Team Ineos' Luke Rowe and Tony Martin of Jumbo-Visma have both been expelled from the 2019 Tour de France after a clash on Stage 17.

Late on in the stage, the two riders came together and Martin appeared to try to barge Rowe in an unsavoury moment.

Eurosport commentator Carlton Kirby noted that the pair could be in 'trouble' as a result of the incident, and both have now been expelled.

More to follow...

