Late on in the stage, the two riders came together and Martin appeared to try to barge Rowe in an unsavoury moment.

An emotional Rowe said following the decision: "We were both trying to do a job. Maybe we both overstepped the mark slightly, but it feels harsh to be thrown off the race. Neither of us deserve that."

Sir David Brailsford, general manager of Team Ineos, believed the verdict for the two riders was 'harsh', believing that a warning would have sufficed, and Eurosport commentator Kirby agrees.

"Luke Rowe is an uncompromising Road Captain of Ineos. His job is "master of the hounds", you could say," Kirby told Eurosport.

" He not only guides INEOS on stages but also acts as a battering ram on occasion to gain position and sometimes intimidate rivals. This time he went too far in compromising Kruijswijk. Then again so did the UCI "Jury", who were too harsh in my opinion. "

"That said, Luke was laying down an intimidation marker on a possible GC rival. I think the UCI have done the same as a warning to everyone.

"Tony Martin was sanctioned for retaliation. Also a bit harsh, but the move on Rowe was dangerous.

"Both riders had made up before the line. But the UCI have now drawn one as a warning to everyone."

Geraint Thomas will now have to attempt to win the Tour for a second successive year, but this time without Rowe by his side.