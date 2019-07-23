Watch the 2019 Tour de France live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

Cavendish was left out of Team Dimension Data's eight-man team for the ongoing Tour in controversial fashion, and the Manxman said he was 'devastated' to be denied the chance to add to his 30 career stage victories in the race.

But the 34-year-old has been named in the start list for Adriatica Ionica, which commences in Venice on Thursday, alongside his long-time lieutenants Mark Renshaw and Bernie Eisel.

Cavendish's omission from the Tour caused friction within Dimension Data, with the team's head of performance Rolf Aldag having selected him only to be overruled by team principal Doug Ryder.

Mark Cavendish of Dimension Data waits at the start of the first stage of the Tour de YorkshireGetty Images

Ryder backtracked after initally saying it was his call to leave Cavendish out, only to call it a 'team decision' when speaking on the opening day of the Tour in Brussels.

Those comments angered Aldag, who considered leaving the race as a result.

Cavendish has been hampered by injury and illness since 2017 after suffering from the Epstein-Barr virus, but believed he had recovered and done the work necessary to be competitive in France - a view echoed by Aldag.

Dimension Data have struggled to make an impact during the Tour without Cavendish, with a fourth place for sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo on the opening stage remaining their best result to date.