The Lotto-Soudal rider took his second stage victory in a sprint finish as he held off Deceuninck-Quick Step's Elia Viviani and Jumbo-Visma's Dylan Groenewegen at the end of the 177km stage which started and finished in Nimes.

Ewan is the only sprinter to win two stages at this year's race, and speaking on The Breakaway, Kelly believes the Australian has the discipline and the power to take stage win number three in Paris.

Kelly, who claimed four Tour de France green jerseys, said: "The sprinters, when they get a sniff of the finish line, it's amazing what they can do.

"We saw Caleb suffering big time in the mountain stages and he said he was suffering here. But when you get to the finish, he can produce that explosive stuff to win a second stage.

" The small rider, like Caleb Ewan, you'll see on the Champs-Elysees... it depends how you get there as well, but it looked like he's got through the Pyrenees quite well. Once you get one victory, a second stage victory, then the morale just builds and builds. "

"Once you win here, why not win on the Champs-Elysees?"

Ewan, competing in his first Tour de France, is now the only sprint specialist with two wins this year, having already prevailed on the 11th stage in Toulouse last Wednesday.

Tuesday's stage was the sprinters' last chance to shine before Sunday's final stage in Paris as the race now heads to the Alps.

Sir Bradley Wiggins believes that Ewan has the frame to see off his rivals once more on the run into the French capital.

The 2012 Tour champion said: "Sprinting on those cobbles [in Paris] is very different to sprinting on something like this today, so it does tend to suit a different rider.

" The cobblestones today, they're not real cobblestones like you get in the Tour of Flanders or the Paris–Roubaix, but they're just enough when you're out the saddle sprinting full tilt. "

"Ewan is really over the front end of the bike when he's sprinting.

"There's not a lot of traction on that back wheel when you're doing that so the bike can bounce around quite a bit. The rider it really suited was Mark Cavendish, of course.

"His frame was very small, so the bike stayed quite static to the cobbles, but [the final stage] is a very different sprint to a lot of these flatter sprint stages.

"Ewan is the fastest man in the world at the moment. [Elia] Viviani just ran out of legs, really."

When reflecting on his victory in Nimes, Kelly added: "I think Caleb came from a bit further off, and you could see that Viviani looked across and waited just a second too long before he went for his sprint.

"If he took it up that little bit earlier, he might have pushed him a bit further.

"That's sprinting - and if you're under a little bit of pressure, the legs are burning, you look around, and it can be just a fraction of a second too late."

Wednesday's 17th stage is a hilly 200-km ride from the Pont du Gard to Gap before the overall contenders battle it out for the title from Thursday to Saturday.