Riders battled the sizzling heat in Nimes during the flat 177km Stage 16, with Caleb Ewan recording his second win of the Tour when beating Elia Viviani and Dylan Groenewegen in the bunch sprint.

Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished fourth in the sprint to the line, and afterwards the green-jersey holder described the conditions as “crazy”.

"I had one full bottle, and another, and another, and another. It was crazy," he said.

With the Tour heading to the Alps on Thursday, Sagan suggested the CPA should “do something” to protect the riders, with the heatwave set to continue.

"It was okay because it was a flat stage, but if we are going to the mountains with this weather, it's going to be very bad," Sagan said.

" I think CPA should do something. I don't know why we pay them when they don't protect us. "

On his fourth-place finish, Sagan added: “Daniel [Oss] and [Marcus] Burghardt kept me out of trouble, and I was in the best position, behind Elia.

"I was waiting for him to start because it was a headwind. I started too late because Caleb and Dylan came past me pretty fast. I just stayed on the wheel of Elia, and I was a little bit between them and it was hard to pass them."

Meanwhile, stage-winner Ewan (Lotto–Soudal) admits he was "suffering" in the heat, but had the added motivation of his family watching on.

"To be honest, I felt so bad today during the day," Ewan said. "I think the heat really got to me. I was suffering so much that was almost about to tell Max [Richeze] to get off the front because I was really suffering.

" I had extra motivations today because my daughter and my wife are here, so I'm so happy I could win for them. "

"I thought we were too far forward [in the final kilometre]. I had Jasper [De Buyst] at the front and Dylan on the wheel, so we weren't in an ideal situation.

"I needed such a strong pull. Quick-Step came past and I lost a few more positions than I wanted to. I looked at this finish at the start of the day, and played all the scenarios in my head.

"One of the scenarios was if I was too far back. I laid off the wheel and really took a run at it, and started sprinting before the rest of the guys. Thankfully it worked.

" It's a dream to be here, and it was such a dream to win one stage of the Tour. So to win two, I just can't believe it."

Defending champion Geraint Thomas took yet another tumble but escaped unhurt to stay 1:35 behind the overall leader, Julian Alaphilippe of France.