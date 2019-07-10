Bora-Hansgrohe’s three-time world champion picked up his 12th Tour de France stage win with a trademark flexing of muscles at the conclusion of the undulating 175.5km stage through Alsace in easternmost France.

European champion Trentin opened up the sprint after being launched by his Mitchelton-Scott teammate Daryl Impey, but Sagan surged through on the other side of the road to win by a bike length.

Van Aert’s second place earned the Jumbo-Visma rider six bonus seconds and slashed his deficit to 14 seconds on yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep. The Frenchman sneaked into the top 10 but didn’t have the sprinting legs to push Sagan for the win.

Italy’s Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Merida) and Belgium’s Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) completed the top five while Australia’s Michael Matthews stuttered to seventh despite some hefty work by his Sunweb team in the closing kilometres.

Strong tempo setting by Sagan’s Bora team split the peloton on the penultimate climb of the day, ensuring that Stage 4 winner Elia Viviani and all the pure sprinters were taken out of contention.

Portuguese veteran Rui Costa, the 2013 world champion, put in a brave solo dig inside the final 10km but the UAE Team Emirates rider was reeled in with 2km remaining.

Sagan looked to be positioned well back in the pack but his experience shone through, the 29-year-old powering through when it mattered to take his first win of the race and move 47 points clear at the top of the green jersey standings.

There were no changes in any of the other classifications with Van Aert retaining the white jersey as best young rider and Belgium’s Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) extending his lead in the polka dot jersey standings after starring in the day’s break.

