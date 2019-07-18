Time trial world champion Dennis, one of the favourites for Friday's individual effort against the clock, pulled out 80km from the finish of the 12th stage, organisers said.

It represented a major blow for the Bahrain-Merida team who are currently hunting stage wins.

The Australian's team Bahrain Merida, however, were unable to locate him for over an hour, before he was spotted with his bike parked against the team bus near the finish line.

Bahrain Merida had said in a statement:

" Our priority is the welfare of all our riders so will launch an immediate investigation but will not be commenting further until we have established what has happened to Rohan Dennis "

One reporter, Sophie Smith, claimed she had spoken to Dennis earlier on Thursday, with the 29-year-old talking about his own ITT chances on Friday after admitting team-mate Vincenzo Nibali was not feeling “100 per cent”.

Bahrain-Merida were going well in the Tour, with Dylan Teuns winning Stage 6 on La Planche des Belles Filles.

According to French TV, Dennis was seen arguing with his team car before climbing off his bike.

Stage 12 of the race on Thursday was won by 26-year-old British driver Simon Yates.