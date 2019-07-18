The Australian climbed off his bike with 80km to go, before the two category one climbs.

The time trial world champion had been one of the favourites to win Friday’s Stage 13 - the individual time trial in Pau.

His Bahrain Merida team were unable to locate him for over an hour, before he was spotted with his bike parked against the team bus near the finish line.

Reports suggest Team Bahrain Merida riders had been suffering with a stomach bug, but this has not been confirmed.

Team Bahrain Merida tweeted prior to his re-emergence:

" Our priority is the welfare of all our riders so will launch an immediate investigation but will not be commenting further until we have established what has happened to Rohan Dennis. Meantime we continue to support our riders who are mid-race. "

One reporter, Sophie Smith, claimed she had spoken to Dennis earlier on Thursday, with the 29-year-old talking about his own ITT chances on Friday after admitting team-mate Vincenzo Nibali was not feeling “100 per cent”.

Bahrain-Merida were going well in the Tour, with Dylan Teuns winning Stage 6 on La Planche des Belles Filles.

According to French TV, Dennis was seen arguing with his team car before climbing off his bike.