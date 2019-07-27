Friday’s Stage 19 was brought to an early close as landslides, hailstorms and torrential conditions meant that race organisers decided to take the result at the top of the Col d’Iseran rather than risking a dangerous descent and then a final climb to Tignes.

The decision saw Team Ineos rider Bernal leapfrog Julian Alaphilippe into the yellow jersey with a lead of 45 seconds on general classification.

Saturday’s Stage 20 had already been shortened to 59kms due to the terrible weather in France, and images from the top of Val Thorens showed just how bad conditions were on Saturday.

As a result there has been speculation that the Stage could be cancelled entirely.

No official decision has yet been taken, with the action expected to start at 1pm on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player.