Yates produced a strong performance to claim another Tour stage win, but the real drama was behind the 26-year-old.

Thibaut Pinot made a number of significant moves as Alaphilippe and Geraint Thomas struggled to keep pace.

Alaphilippe just managed to cling on to the yellow jersey ahead of the rest day, but with Pinot having piled on the pressure.

Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) took second place ahead of Mikel Landa (Movistar) after yet another very impressive showing.

More to follow...