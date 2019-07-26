The Frenchman – who was fifth in the GC standings and 1’50” behind compatriot and yellow-jersey holder Julain Alaphilippe – required treatment on his left leg with more than 90km to go on Friday, but he could not last much longer as he tearfully entered a team car and abandoned the Tour.

Video - 'Heartbreak for France, heartbreak for Pinot' - Thibaut Pinot in tears as he abandons the Tour 01:53

"Thibaut Pinot in tears," said Rob Hatch on Eurosport's commentary. "This is horrible to watch... Somebody stop the suffering. The highs and the lows of professional sport, the drama of the Tour de France, the camaraderie... and that is it - Thibaut Pinot says goodbye to the Tour de France. In tears.

" Heartbroken. He was one of the favourites to win the whole race this morning. It has all ended in a car on a hill in the middle of the Alps. "

"He started the day with the best chance in his life to take the yellow jersey to Paris. The man who was supposed to bring it home if Alaphilippe cracked for France."

Sean Kelly added: "It's hard to see that he will have a chance as good as this one. He looked so good in the Pyrenees. We thought he was going to cause a lot of problems but it has all fallen apart. I'm shocked, we didn't expect anything like that."

Pinot initially tried to persevere after a dressing was tended to by a member of his team, but the pain proved too much, with the 29-year-old embracing team-mate Mathieu Ladagnous before dismounting his bike.

Wiggins: The brutality of the Tour

With Bradley Wiggins taking to the bike for Eurosport's coverage, the 2012 Tour de France winner spoke of the moment Pinot's dream of winning the yellow jersey was ended.

"Thibaut Pinot is sat in the passenger seat behind me. It was heart-breaking to watch actually, he’s a lovely kid," said Wiggins.

Video - 'He's in big trouble' - Tour hopeful Pinot receives treatment for knee injury 02:12

"His Tour de France has gone from the highs of winning last week on the Col du Tourmalet to sitting in the passenger seat of the team car.