Sagan hasn't looked back since bursting into life on this year's Tour de France when he claimed the fifth stage at the end of a 175.5-km bumpy ride from St Die des Vosges a fortnight ago.

The three-times world champion has since strengthened his grip on the points classification as he closes in on a record-breaking seventh green jersey.

Sagan, who has 12 Tour stage victories to his name, sits on 309 points - 85 more than Elia Viviani (Quick-Step) - and he was a special guest on The Breakaway with Orla Chennaoui and Sir Bradley Wiggins. Here's what he had to say...

On the remaining stages of the Tour

"The next three days are very hard. Tomorrow is 208km in the Alps, up and down, and the 20th Stage is crazy, so I'll try my best.

"I'm getting old, so I have to enjoy the moment.

"I have to set it in my mind now that I'm a climber. I'm not going to enjoy it!"

On helping team-mate Emanuel Buchmann in his bid for the yellow jersey

"The third week at the Tour de France is very hard so I just hope and I believe that it could be good for him. I wish him good energy to stay at the front, and maybe move to the top.

"I'm going to have trouble for myself in those climbs up and down, so I'm not sure what help he'll expect from me, but if I'm there I'll try to give him some bottle maybe."

On winning in Paris

"I think the first focus has to be just to get there. Then we'll see how many sprinters are left. For sure, it would be my dream to win in Paris, but we'll see."

On his highlight of this year's race

"It's passing pretty fast, but the rest days were pretty good!

"The stage win was nice!"

Speaking after Wednesday's race, the Slovakian told reporters: "I had no chance of winning today since I was in the bunch. In the beginning I was controlling Colbrelli, Viviani and Matthews, my rivals for the green jersey, and that’s how I missed the break.

"As for the rest of the stage, it was pretty warm and a bit uncomfortable until it rained on us. It turned out to be a rest day for me. As for the Alps, it will be hard for everyone and every day."