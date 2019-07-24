Watch the Tour de France LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

With 2.2km remaining of Stage 17 of the Tour de France, time trial specialist Martin (Jumbo–Visma) clashed with Rowe in sweltering conditions on the ride from the Pont du Gard.

Matteo Trentin, the European champion, delivered a fourth win to his Mitchelton-Scott team after breaking clear of a splintered break inside the final 15km of the scorching 200km stage in the south of France.

But the day's main flashpoint took place behind him as Martin barged into Rowe - and Wiggins believes the German suffered a temporary mental lapse.

"Tony is prone to having a bit of a brain-fart," Wiggins told The Breakaway. "Bless him, he's a lovely guy and I spent a few years in the team with him, and he does get very angry. Luke Rowe is quite well respected in the peloton and it wasn't called for.

" I don't quite understand what Tony's doing there. We did see them cross the line and they were engaged in conversation, and obviously they'll make up now. "

"But it could be costly for him."

"You've got G (Geraint Thomas) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) there - both leaders looking and wondering what's going on? We didn't see what happened leading up to that, but he was definitely getting frustrated over something wasn't he.

"Millions of people are watching this and it's not what you want to see in the Tour de France."

The incident underlined the pressure riders are under as they jostled for position before the ascent in the final stages of a long and arduous day of racing.

Eurosport cycling expert Brian Smith believes Martin might have landed himself in hot water, despite he and Rowe reconciling their differences when crossing the finish line.

"I think the jury will look at that, and we'll know pretty soon," he said. "He did it three times and you can't impede a rider like that, in a sprint or even out on the road.

" I'd be really surprised if Tony Martin gets away with that. He could actually get disqualified for it, but it was just the heat of the moment and everybody was getting tired. "

"As Bradley was saying, it's 41 degrees. He does it once, he does it again, puts him off the road.

"They were obviously getting pressure in the ear from the sports' director to be at the front, and they're pushing and shoving to get to the front before the climb. Nothing was going to happen but it was just tempers flaring."

Rowe played down the incident and revealed that he shook hands with Martin before the stage finished.

He told reporters: "We’re both doing the same role, both doing the same job, it was nothing really. I rolled over the line with him, it’s all good, we shook hands. We just got in each other’s way.

"That’s bike racing. All good. I don’t know how many Tour de Frances you’ve ridden but it does get a bit tense at times. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to have broad shoulders and it’s no problem. We rode the last 10 kilometres of the stage talking to each other. It’s all good.”