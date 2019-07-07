The Tour kicked off on Saturday and there was high drama at the finish line when Teunissen appeared to cross the finish line in Brussels in a dead heat with Peter Sagan.

Watch the 2019 Tour de France LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

The Slovakian, riding for Bora-Hansgrohe, was part of a photo finish with the the Dutch rider, and that left his team on the edge of their seats.

Watching, or listening, the conclusion of the race in a car, three staff of Jumbo-Visma sat in anticipation as they waited to see who would be declared victor.

At one point, the air is filled with a bleep to cover-up what must have been some zesty language in Dutch or English, before the sound crackles to announce Teunissen has won and edged out his rival.

That prompted cheers and screams from the trio, before erupting again when his victory was re-confirmed seconds later.