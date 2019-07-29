Speaking to Matt Stephens in the latest onsite edition of The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, available now on all major podcast platforms, the 2012 Tour de France champion reacted to Bernal and Team Ineos' famous triumph in a stunning edition of the race.

"Bernal's family will be so proud - it's right that he is treated as a hero. You can't help but feel proud for him, it's phenomenal to see," Wiggins said on the podcast.

" I would say at least five [Tour victories in Bernal's career]. I would go so as far as to say he will match [Lance] Armstrong's seven. "

"With the maturity he has ridden and his talent, no doubt. Dan Lloyd came into the Eurosport studio and said he is sure he will get to 10 titles, which you can't not imagine really."

The conversation also moved to the prospects of Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome with both looking to top the podium once more in the future.

"I think G [Geraint Thomas] and Chris Froome both still have another Tour win in them for sure," Wiggins continued on the podcast.

"Chris, of course, for a historic fifth which he is more than capable of. I think he'll probably come back stronger - this accident will have given him the motivation he probably needs to come back and prove himself one last time.

"For Dave [Brailsford] it's about putting his pawns where they are best placed - it's about the team, that's his job. He is always thinking about what is next for the team and not any individual.

"Someone asked me how he does it - I think that's how he does it. He doesn't get too emotionally attached to individuals, it's about the team and playing to their strengths. He'll already be thinking about next year."

Video - ‘I can’t believe it!’ – Egan Bernal on his victory 02:17

