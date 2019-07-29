The 22-year-old became the youngest rider in 110 years to win the race, with Team Ineos team-mate Geraint Thomas in second and Steven Kruijswijk of Team Jumbo–Visma third.

"It's incredible, I don't know what to say. I've won the Tour but I don't manage to believe it. I need a couple of days to assimilate all this," said Bernal.

" It's for my family and I just want to hug them. It's a feeling of happiness that I don't know how to describe it. "

"This is the first Tour for us, Colombians. Many Colombians have tried before, we've had great cyclists in the past. But I'm the first one to win the Tour! Colombia deserves it."

The Colombian rider, who was set to lead Ineos at the Giro before he broke his collarbone during a training ride, placed 15th in the 2018 Tour, and according to Bradley Wiggins could go on to win an unprecedented 10 Tours.

Video - Highlights: Ewan pounces for Paris win, Ineos toast Bernal 06:33

"I would say at least five [Tour victories in Bernal's career]. I would go so as far as to say he will match [Lance] Armstrong's seven.

" With the maturity he has ridden and his talent, no doubt. Dan Lloyd came into the Eurosport studio and said he is sure he will get to 10 titles, which you can't not imagine really. "

Bernal’s win means Ineos and its predecessor, Sky, have won seven of the last eight Tour de France titles.

Video - The 2019 Tour de France - A Grand Tour for the ages 02:54

Listen to The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast:

iTunes

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Audioboom

Deezer

Soundcloud

Pocket Casts

Castbox