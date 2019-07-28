Speaking to Matt Stephens in the latest onsite bonus edition of The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, available now on all major podcast platforms, the 2012 Tour de France champion reacted to Bernal and Team Ineos taking complete control of the race and all but sealing victory on the penultimate stage.

"Egan Bernal has all but sealed victory in the Tour de France now," Wiggins said on the podcast.

"We've expected it for so long [an Ineos win], but for each day it didn't happen we thought [Julian] Alaphilippe could win it, but then we were disappointed.

"Bernal is the first Colombian winner at 22 years of age. It's insane to think what he might achieve over the next 10 years now.

" It's amazing [what he and Ineos] have achieved, isn't it? They are very unused to taking the yellow jersey this late, but it's incredible. "

Wiggins and Stephens also pay tribute to the 'class act' Geraint Thomas for the way that he has supported his team-mate Bernal.

"After the season he's had, it's not a bad defence of his title, and he's still on the winning team," Wiggins said of his former team-mate Thomas.

The Eurosport pair also recognise the "incredible" achievements of Ineos - formerly Team Sky - under Dave Brailsford, and extend their sympathies to Julian Alaphilippe, who led the race for so long.

